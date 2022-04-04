Gunna made his first appearance on Saturday Night Live, performing “Pushin P” alongside Future and also “Banking on Me.” The two tracks are from his DS4EVER album.

DS4EVER was certified gold after selling over 500,000 units. Gunna’s second consecutive No. 1 album is DS4EVER. Future, Young, Thug, Roddy Ricch, Lil Baby, G Herbo, Yung Bleu, Drake, and Kodak Black all made appearances on Gunna’s DS4ever, which was released on January 7 and featured Future, Young, Thug, Roddy Ricch, Lil Baby, G Herbo, Yung Bleu, Drake, and Kodak Black.