Last year at the Grammys, Nas won his first career Grammy for King’s Disease as Best Rap Album. This year, the Queensbridge legend returned in a fire grey suit, dripping in dancing diamonds, and delivered a melody of his greatest hits to a rocking crowd who delivered a standing ovation.

During his time on stage, Nas delivered “Made You Look,” “One Mic,” “Rare,” and “New York State of Mind,” with the support of a Robert Glasper-led band.

You can see the performance below.

