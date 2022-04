Questlove was the recipient of the Oscar award that was presented just after the infamous Chris Rock and Will Smith incident. Exactly one week later, Questlove was back on the stage, presenting at the Grammys and the legend took a jab at the headline-grabbing moment of the week before.

“I’m gonna present this award and I trust you people will stay 500 feet away from me,” Questlove said.

You can see the moment below.

