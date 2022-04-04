Rick Ross is doing everything he can to make his home, The Promise Land, the place of his dreams. Rozay, who already made headlines for his tree chopping expedition, has now purchased a fire truck for the property.

“Growing up in Carol City, when the ice cream truck came down the street, we used to jump on the back of the ice cream truck and hold on,” Ross said. “Fire trucks used to drive by all the time. I always wanted to ride on one of them. So guess what? I bought a fire truck. It’s going down!”