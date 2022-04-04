Last week Chris Rock’s brother Tony Rock came to Chris’s defense after he was slapped by Will Smith at the Academy Awards for disrespecting Jada Pinkett-Smith.

After watching the world go through a phase of ‘protect the black woman’ it was interesting to see the response after a man well…protected his black woman.

The feelings and history behind black hair is way deeper than poor comedic jokes. From alopecia to being told our hair is ‘bad’— black women have endured years of embarrassment at the expense of a few laughs. From being called nappy-headed, bald-headed and worse, it’s expected that men with black moms, aunts and relatives understand the pain behind black hair. Acceptance, convenience, time-management and lack of hair knowledge have all contributed to black women’s hair journey. While it can be as personal to many as personal hygiene, it’s always baffling when men speak on issues that pertain to women.

Tony Rock tweeted that everyone should watch his brother’s movie ‘Good Hair’ to prove Chris has nothing against ‘women of color’. This quickly turned bad when he was reminded how badly Chris portrayed Black women in ‘Good Hair’ a movie he allegedly stole from another Black woman.

From explaining to White America how and why Michelle Obama wears weaves to turning his nose up at women who relax their hair Chris Rock’s disdain for black women’s hair choices were inevitable. His film Good Hair was supposed to teach others about our hair journey. Reminiscent of the kid that goes to school and tells all his family’s business. While celebrities supported the film and women in the film laughed nervously—most black women cringed through his movie. From questioning a child about her perm to trying to sell black hair no one wanted, it was just another slap in the face to the women we are supposed to protect. While Chris Rock’s own relationships have seemed to fail in spite of him choosing women with awesome hair choices, the question remains…is it a man’s business to discuss what a woman does with her hair?

Watch these clips below and Twitter’s response.

It was a horrible movie that further showed Chris Rock's disdain for Black women.



NOT ONCE (in the entire movie) was anybody allowed to talk about how Black Men have pressured BW historically to look more "Eurocentric" & rewarded/dated/married those BW who imitated Euro hair. https://t.co/2EwVgGPnqH — WRITER KOLA BOOF (@KolaBoof3) March 31, 2022

Good Hair mocked black women with no shame, it wasn’t even funny. He isn’t funny. You aren’t funny. Sorry to your mom. https://t.co/b3amssxkIv — Mya~✨🖤✨ (@The_COSBY_Kid) March 31, 2022

Women of color ? No it’s BLACK WOMEN. Get it correct! And all that documentry did was clown Black women, I’ve seen plenty of clips in the replies. https://t.co/Mur6BPaRMZ — Black is a reality, not an identity (@coloredgirl143) March 31, 2022

We did. That’s WHY we know all he does is disrespect WOC.



Good hair was literally a black man explaining black Womens hair to white people while under the guise of “educating” he made cheap shots and indirect critic of how black women did their hair https://t.co/uaOWwdNI4Z — Its Will ‘Slap a Hoe’ Smith (@BNashes88) March 31, 2022

You mean the "documentary" where he spent the entire thing denigrating Black women for wearing weaves in a society that has taught us we are ugly without them? That movie? https://t.co/6youbEgZKT — High-Key Superstar🇧🇧 (@Allikatte) March 31, 2022

PLEASE GO TO HELL lmao



that movie literally shamed Black women for wearing weaves and getting perms with NO analysis on why Black women were doing these things



NO critical thinking or cultural analysis just shame, individual blame and zero solutions https://t.co/Wn9aay1NIx — ❣️Vibe Thee Menace ❣️ (@anempathswords) March 31, 2022

We watched it and said it was problematic back then! Chris Rock actually sat down with this woman, heard her describe her pain, and proceeded to crack a joke about baldness on another Black woman that also relied on comparing her appearance to a white woman. Bye, Tony Rock😒 https://t.co/xGIGBiaKLz pic.twitter.com/xBhvKskQLS — Ari Limbrick (@arilimbrick) March 31, 2022

You mean the movie he stole and in the movie he told an Indian woman to run the other way if she saw black women because they would steal her hair? Yeah sure we totally changed the narrative. https://t.co/f159yrul0n — .hack//da sound hashira (@Etrouse) March 31, 2022

The movie Good Hair was made by your brother to shame Black women about our hair. Cut the bullshit. In the movie, he told an Indian girl to run in another direction if she saw a Black woman. Will should have hit him harder. https://t.co/qLWDyaKVKY — 𝙱𝚎𝚌𝚌𝚊. (@MJFINESSELOVER) March 31, 2022

90% of that documentary was spent laughing at Black women for how much money we spend on hair… https://t.co/XsW5gITHR7 — 🌼Aries, Goddess of Whores🌻 (@ebonielon) March 31, 2022