Amine Unites with New Balance to Become Their New Brand Ambassador

Aminé, a Grammy-nominated rapper and musician, has been named New Balance’s newest ambassador. Aminé’s energetic and distinctive approach to music and personal style is a perfect fit for New Balance. His great talent and energy have resonated with people all over the world, thanks to the success of his 6X RIAA certified Platinum lead single “Caroline.” His recorded success has translated to his acclaimed live performances, with every international tour he’s embarked on, including 2022’s The Best Tour Ever Tour, selling out.

Aminé’s collaboration with New Balance will involve appearances in important lifestyle marketing initiatives.

“I’m excited to be partnering with New Balance and can’t wait for everyone to see what we have in the works. For anyone that knows me and my style this partnership feels more than natural,” says Aminé. “I’m very happy to be partnering with people who get it.”

“New Balance is thrilled to announce Aminé as the newest brand ambassador,” says Chris Davis, Chief Marketing Officer for New Balance. “As a tremendously talented musician, rapper, singer, and songwriter, we are excited to see his artistry take on a new shape as brand ambassador. At New Balance, we deeply value individuality and take pride in inspiring the next generation of creatives.”

Previous partnerships with New Balance include Kawhi Leonard, Jack Harlow, and Coco Gauff.