DJ Khaled to be Honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Last week it announced that R&B singer and executive producer Ashanti would be receiving a star on the walk of fame; now, they’re honoring another Hip-Hop icon. On April 4, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce revealed that super-producer DJ Khaled would receive the 2,719th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 11.

The star will be dedicated in the category of Recording at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard next to Amoeba Music.

“DJ Khaled is one of the most popular and ever-present impresarios of the rap industry and we are thrilled to honour him with his own star on the Walk of Fame!” Ana Martinez, Hollywood Walk of Fame producer, said in a statement.

DJ Khaled took it to Twitter to share his excitement about this significant accomplishment.

THEY AINT BELIEVE IN US , GOD DID ! ⭐️🔑

Khaled’s impressive resume includes working with some of the culture’s biggest names. Khaled has worked with top music artists, including Beyonce, Justin Bieber, Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Nipsey Hussle, John Legend, and Post Malone.

He was nominated for album of the year at this year’s Grammy Awards as a producer on singer H.E.R.’s “Back of My Mind.”

Khaled released his last album in April 2020. He has now put out ten albums produced through his record label, We the Best Music Group.