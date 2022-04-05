JBL has announced its newest worldwide ambassador, global sensation Doja Cat, in a creative relationship. Prior to the Grammy Awards, the Grammy winner for Best Pop Duo teased her JBL ambassadorship on social media leading into last night’s Grammy awards. Her one-of-a-kind custom hand-blown glass handbag, which included a blinged-out JBL Clip 4, shifted the focus from “what are you wearing” to “what are you listening to?”

Throughout the campaign, special performances and surprising events will give fans front-row seats to uncensored experiences that will leave them wanting more.

“I love that JBL encourages people to be their genuine selves and is letting me have fun with this partnership. Who says we need to leave the idea of carrying around boomboxes behind in the 80s? I’d wear clothes made of speakers if I could,” said Doja Cat. “I’ve always encouraged my fans to follow their passions, and I love that they can see me following mine through my work with JBL. I can’t wait for everyone to see all the cool shizz we’re doing, including something coming really soon for my biggest fans.”

Doja is the newest celebrity to join JBL’s all-star roster of ambassadors, which includes Bebe Rexha, DJ Martin Garrix, and NBA player Giannis Antetokounmpo. Throughout the relationship, there will be a number of JBL x Doja Cat activations, including Doja serving as the face of the brand’s 2022 “Dare To” campaign, which will promote JBL goods and encourage people to be their most true selves. Doja superfans will be granted a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and unprecedented access through unexpected moments building up to the superstar’s headlining performance at JBL Fest’s explosive return this September in Las Vegas.

“Doja Cat is as authentic as it gets. She’s an adept musician and incredible performer with a strong visual presence, which is hard to find,” said Ralph Santana, Chief Marketing Officer at HARMAN. “She has the unique gift of connecting with fans across a variety of demographics, particularly Gen Z, which makes her the perfect fit for JBL. We are beyond excited to join forces with her to bring together fans from a wide range of backgrounds and encourage everyone to exercise their individuality through personal expression in unexpected ways.”