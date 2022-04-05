The time is almost here! New York drill rapper Fivio Foreign is gearing up to release his highly anticipated debut album “B.I.B.L.E.” The album is set to release this Friday, April 8th.

Just days ahead of the album’s release, the Brooklyn native clicked up with Nicki Minaj for the release of her single, “We Go Up.” While the “No Frauds” rapper will not make a guest appearance on Fivio’s debut album, artists such as Quavo, Lil Yatchy, ASAP Rocky, Coi Leray, Lil TJay, and more are expected to be featured on the 17 track project.

The rapper made a post on Instagram to reveal who gave him a helping hand on the singles. “I wanna give a special S/O 2 all these artist that took the time out they life the b apart of this album. Shit mean a lot to a nigga like me coming from nothin . #BIBLE 4/8 @coileray @quavohuncho @kaycyy_pluto @kanyewest @aliciakeys @queennaija @chloebailey @asaprocky @liltjay @polo.capalot @lilyachty @bleuvandross @neyo @djkhaled @vory @bluefasebabyy,” he penned.

The album includes singles “Cant Be Us,” “For Nothin,” and “City of Gods,” featuring Kanye West and Alicia Keys. Will you be tuned in this Friday?