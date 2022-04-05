The story of Franklin Saint is coming to a close. Snowfall has been renewed for the sixth season, which will also be the last. Snowfall is currently in its fifth season at FX. The series stars Damson Idris.

The opening of the current season begins with the overdose of Len Bias and the ripple effects it sent across Franklin’s family, placing them in the crosshairs of the Los Angeles Police Department special drug task force. At the same time, the family is imploding and attempting to not turn on each other.

“I couldn’t imagine telling this story anywhere but at FX,” said Idris in a statement to Variety. “I’m incredibly proud of the history we have all made. Especially the impact ‘Snowfall’ has had on the culture. Very rarely does a TV show get to the sixth season mark and saying goodbye to ‘Franklin Saint’ will be heartbreaking. But the family and relationships I’ve made on this journey will last a lifetime. I know John Singleton is looking down smiling proud.”

“FX first partnered with legendary writer-director John Singleton and the rest of the creative team six years ago to pursue their vision for an ambitious, powerful drama about the explosion of the crack epidemic of the early 80s,” said Nick Grad, president of original programming at FX. “Today, as the fifth season of ‘Snowfall’ reaches new heights of acclaim and viewership, there is no question that this series has become an FX classic drama. We are thrilled to order a sixth season that will enable Dave Andron, Walter Mosley and the rest of the producers to bring ‘Snowfall’ to a climactic finale showcasing the brilliance of everyone involved, from the stellar cast led by Damson Idris, to the writers, directors, artists and crew.”

The current season will end on April 20.