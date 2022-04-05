Kanye West was scheduled to perform at Coachella starting next weekend. That plan has been nixed. According to TMZ, Ye has canceled his appearance and headlining performance.

Kanye West was to join Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, and Swedish House Mafia as headliners.

TMZ notes Travis Scott was scheduled to join Ye on stage during the performance, which is also believed to be called off.

Advertisement

Travis Scott was scheduled to participate in the 2022 festival but was pulled after the Astroworld Tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people and injured over 300 others.

In February, YE threatened not to perform at Coachella until Eilish delivered an apology to Travis Scott. At a recent show, Eilish stopped to check on a fan who reportedly couldn’t breathe. According to Complex, Eilish said, “I wait for people to be OK until I keep going.” If you didn’t pick up the reference, Eilish is calling out Scott for the Astroworld Festival tragedies where Travis Scott performed through the outcries of fans who were trampled during the show. Hearing the words, Kanye hit Instagram with a message for Eilish.

“Come on Billie we love you,” Ye wrote. “Please apologize to Trav and to the families of people who lost their lives no one intended this to happen.”

Ye added, “Trav didn’t have any idea of what was happening when he was on stage and was very hurt by what happened and yes Trav will be with me at Coachella.”

Before ending the post, Ye asked for an apology. “Now I need Billie to apologize before I perform.”

Eilish chimed in at the comments: “Literally never said a thing about Travis. Was just helping a fan.” She has not issued an apology to date, but there is no direct association between the incident and Kanye’s recent decision.

Just last month, thousands signed a petition to remove Kanye West from the Coachella lineup. The Change-dot-org document was posted in response to Ye’s relentless targeting of his estranged ex-wife Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson. West was suspended from Instagram for 24 hours last week for posting racial slurs under a photo of “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah. He was also removed from the Grammys lineup due to his “concerning online behavior.”