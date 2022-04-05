L.L. Cool J’s Rock the Bells is set to make a live event return. The Hip-Hop brand will take over Queens, New York, this summer. The festival will be headlined by L.L., Ice Cube, and Rick Ross.

Roxanne Shante will host the Rock the Bells Festival at the Forest Hills Stadium in Queens.

Additional artists named for the festival include Fat Joe and Remy Ma, Jadakiss, N.O.R.E.., Trina, Digable Planets, Lil Kim, Scarface, The diplomats, and more.

“This festival is my way of showing love to the community of hip-hop and celebrating the incredible journey this culture has taken, going from DJ Kool Herc’s Sedgwick Avenue rec room, to the global phenomenon we all cherish today,” saidL.L.L Cool J. “Getting to bring some of the most iconic and influential hip-hop artists to the same stage, in my hometown and the city that started it all, is an honor and I can’t wait for everyone to see what we have in store for them.”

Pre-sale tickets are on sale now, and regular admission tickets go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m.E.TT. Take a look at the lineup and festival promo below.