Maxwell, a three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning and multi-platinum performer, will perform at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas for a three-night engagement as part of his The Night Tour this summer.

Maxwell will be performing at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, Friday, July 29, 2022, and Saturday, July 30, 2022. On Friday, April 8, 2022, at 10 a.m. PDT, tickets will go on sale to the general public.

This news comes after Maxwell’s latest single, “OFF,” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay Chart. The record is the R&B star’s eighth No. 1 Billboard Adult R&B Airplay single and 15th top ten success in his long career, raising anticipation for the release of his upcoming album, blacksummers’NIGHT.

Advertisement

Maxwell continues to get an outpouring of love from fans and critics alike as he nears the halfway point of his current spring tour, The Night Tour, with sold-out venues in numerous major cities.

For tickets or more information on his upcoming Las Vegas performances, visit WynnLasVegas.com.

You can hear “OFF” below.