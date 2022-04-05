Following The Grammys, Gala Music sponsored the exclusive “Gala Gala” Grammy After Party, hosted by John Terzian of The h.wood Group and PIXL8 Partners, and honoring the industry’s biggest stars in music, entertainment, and fashion. The night featured special surprise performances by Grammy Award winners Silk Sonic and Brazilian singer/songwriter Anitta, in addition to the slew of celebrities in attendance. Guests savored scrumptious cuisine dishes and distinctive cocktails while dancing the night away to the sounds of celebrity deejay Zack Bia inside The h.wood Group’s popular supper club restaurant Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas.

Attendees included: Anitta, Anderson .Paak + Bruno Mars (Silk Sonic), Trevor Noah, Kings of Leon, Dua Lipa, Questlove, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Olivia Rodrigo, Benny Blanco, Tyga, Bella Thorne, James Charles, Winnie Harlow, Benjamin Mascolo, Lily Aldridge, Diplo, Karreuche, Lucky Daye, Baby Keem, Chris Appleton, Leon Bridges, BJ the Chicago Kid, Nikita Dragun, Lademi, DJ Politik, Daymond John, Jimmie Allen, Jude Demorest, Stevie Monday, Bretman Rock, August Getty, and Markus Molinari.

Gala Music is the world’s first decentralized music label. Their objective is to allow both artists and fans to participate in the music experience like never before, as they have done in the gaming world with the Gala Games ecosystem. Gala Music makes use of blockchain technology to give artists new ways to express themselves and earn money, as well as to give fans new ways to engage with their favorite artists through unique experiences. Gala Music, as the pioneers of this industry-wide paradigm change, is creating a decentralized world of music based on rewards, NFTs, and Web3 interoperability to uplift artists, fans, and collectors like never before.

You can see images from the night below.