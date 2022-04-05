Social media has been a little quiet recently. That could have to do with the absence of one of social media’s favorite influencers, Rolling Ray. The viral and hilarious social influencer recently spoke out after reports stating that the 25-year-old died.
Back in January, it was reported that Rolling Ray was infected with COVID. Most recently, news revealed that he was in a comma.
“Covid almost took me out, I gotta stay for 2 weeks. My immune system isn’t strong enough to fight it by myself,” Ray posted to update fans.
Last night, Rolling Ray took to his social media to announce his condition and revealed an interesting hairdo to fans.
Fans are happy to see the social media influencer back to his usual antics. We pray for healing and peace for the D.C. native. Check out the conversation below.