Rolling Ray Confirms He is Alive and Well Following Death Rumors

Social media has been a little quiet recently. That could have to do with the absence of one of social media’s favorite influencers, Rolling Ray. The viral and hilarious social influencer recently spoke out after reports stating that the 25-year-old died.

Back in January, it was reported that Rolling Ray was infected with COVID. Most recently, news revealed that he was in a comma.

Rolling Ray shares that he is currently in the hospital battling COVID. We are wishing him a speedy recovery 🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/orCTXE89bl — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) January 7, 2022

“Covid almost took me out, I gotta stay for 2 weeks. My immune system isn’t strong enough to fight it by myself,” Ray posted to update fans.

Last night, Rolling Ray took to his social media to announce his condition and revealed an interesting hairdo to fans.

Was inna coma for uh while, But I’m finally back! Stop the death rumors,! It don’t give dead. Thank you everyone for wishing me well while away & not giving up on me pic.twitter.com/ZlBAqc6C59 — RollingRay!!! (@DMVMOSTFAMOUS) April 5, 2022

Fans are happy to see the social media influencer back to his usual antics. We pray for healing and peace for the D.C. native. Check out the conversation below.

rolling ray back omgg i missed him so much — jazzyB! 😻 (@jaaymonaee1) April 5, 2022

Seeing Rolling Ray tonight damn near bought tears to my eyes lol! Big purrrr ❤️ — Candace (@_CreaaativeMind) April 5, 2022