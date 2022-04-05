Rowdy Rebel Blasts Tekashi 6ix9ine: “I Seen the Toughest Fold, He Wasn’t Even Half as Tough”

Rowdy Rebel was loud and clear to DJ Akademiks about his friend Tekashi 6ix9ine. Appearing on the Off The Record podcast, Rebel blasted the rainbow-haired rapper, claiming he knew that he would rat on his GS9 gang members and associates.

The conversation started after Ak would point out how the NYC rap fan was stalled for a while. Rebel flipped it on the controversial host and called him out for aligning with 6ix9ine. Rebel would then lay into 6ix9ine for telling on the stand.

“That pussy had a great run, son,” said Rowdy. “I seen the toughest niggas fold under pressure in that room. He wasn’t even half as tough.”

Ak wanted Rebel to provide more details which Rebel had no problem with, “He was never outside! He ain’t have no morals.”

He added, “Niggas was posting shit saying he was gonna tell. Stop playin’ with me. Niggas thought he was gonna fucking rat like some fucking pussies.”

If you are wondering why we haven’t heard much new music from Rowdy Rebel, it’s because he vowed to not drop any until Epic Records pays him.

“I’m not dropping no more music until @epicrecords pay me,” Rowdy wrote on Instagram in December. “I haven’t received one check for all the music I put out since 2014. I been patient but enough is enough.”

After being released from prison in December 2020, Rebel has yet to put out a full-length project. Instead, he’s released several singles, including linking up with Doe Boy and 42 Dugg on “Ain’t My Fault.”

Rowdy’s right-hand man, Bobby Shmurda, has had similar trouble with record labels as of late. But he is now free from the label.

