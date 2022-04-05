SZA confirmed to her fans and followers on Monday that her ankle was officially broken sharing a video of a physician wrapping her leg before we presumed it would be cast on her Instagram Stories. She captioned the video “Lmao it’s confirmed broken… I thought it was just sprained (including the crying emoji) I was not missing the carpet.

The 31-year-old singer didn’t miss a moment, as she looked stunning on her award-winning night on the red carpet as well as the viral moment of her hobbling onto the stage making her way to the podium (while Lady Gaga fixed her dress) to accept the Best Pop Duo Grammy along with Doja Cat for ‘Kiss Me More’ And she h After the Grammys, SZA talked about the injury in the press room as she revealed that the injury had occurred as she rolled out of bed.

Lady Gaga fixed the train of SZA's long floral dress as she climbed the steps on crutches to receive the #GRAMMY award for best pop duo/group performance alongside Doja Cat. 🥺 https://t.co/odC9S7mfXy https://t.co/obz1ec3s2l — POPSUGAR UK (@POPSUGARUK) April 5, 2022

She followed it up with a photo of an X-ray showing a chipped bone in her ankle which she captioned: ‘Chipped the corner of my ankle bone right off doing NOTHING [crying emoji]’

SZA talked about the injury in the press room revealing that it occurred as she rolled out of bed. after She said: ‘It’s very funny because I fell out of bed right before it was time to leave and get ready for this.”