The Weeknd Hints at Name Change: “Maybe Pull a YE”

The Weeknd hit Twitter to talk to his fans, revealing that he may switch his name up.

“You guys are hilarious. I feel like i should change my stage name to ABEL at this point lol,” The Weeknd wrote.

What sparked the thought process? The artist formerly known as Kanye West.

“Maybe pull a YE and just legally change my name to ABEL. no last name. Like Madonna or Cher or Prince. I don’t know it seems like a lot,” he added.

Would you be down with a name change for The Weeknd?

ABEL formally known as The Weeknd ? — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) April 3, 2022