Tory Lanez was arrested in court on Tuesday (Apr 5). According to TMZ, Tory Lanez violated the protective order levied against him in his case with Megan Thee Stallion. The violation is discussing the Hot Girl on Twitter.

Lanez was on hand Tuesday in Los Angeles where he was taken into custody by the Sheriff’s department. Lanez’s bail was set at $350,000, and the asking price from prosecutors was $5 million or no bail at all. Lanez is currently in the processing of the bail.

The tweet in question from February where he suggested the entire shooting incident was a product of Lanez having an affair with Thee Stallion and her friend. “Good d*ck had me f*cing 2 best friends … and I got caught … that’s what I apologized for … it’s sick how u Spun it tho …”

Advertisement

The “u” in the tweet is what landed Lanez in handcuffs as it was viewed that he directly addressed Thee Stallion.

TMZ also notes a tweet from DJ Akademiks also landed on the radar of prosecutors. On Wednesday (Feb. 22), DJ Akademiks hit twitter with a report regarding the alleged shooting of Megan Thee Stallion by Tory Lanez. Akademiks said during the day’s court session, a report was delivered stating Lanez’s DNA was not located on the gun that was used during the shooting. However, not only had the court not yet started, that message was not delivered.

“It was revealed in court few moments ago that Tory Lanez DNA WAS NOT found on the weapon in the Meg Thee Stallion case,” Akademiks wrote in a tweet-and-delete.

Immediately picking up momentum online, the message made it back to Megan Thee Stallion who called out Akademiks for creating a hate campaign.

“I know some of yall blogs on payroll but please dont get sued trying to create a hate campaign. Be a real journalist and post FACTS,” Thee Stallion posted on Instagram.

“Yall got breaking news 15 minutes before court started and nobody has even been called in yet?” she added. “Yall tryna win a social media campaign, this is my real life! Yall tryna get retweets spreading false narratives! @iamakademiks why are you lying? What did you gain?”

Following the ordeal online and statements from both sides, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office released an official statement to Complex: