According to a recent report from Rolling Stone, Tory Lanez was detained in a Los Angeles courtroom for violating a no contact order in Megan Thee Stallion’s felony assault case and will not be released until posting the $350K bail handed down by the judge.

Rolling Stone‘s Nancy Dillon reported that Lanez left the courtroom in handcuffs and was detained until he posts his new bail requirements. The judge added that Lanez could not refer to Thee Stallion in any way on social media until the case was over.

Tory Lanez was handcuffed in court and remanded to custody until he posts new bail of $350,000 in Megan Thee Stallion felony assault case. Judge found him in violation of discovery protective order and personal contact order. — Nancy Dillon (@Nancy__Dillon) April 5, 2022

Even though the prosecutors suggested that his baile be set at a whopping $5 million, Judge David Herriford found the singer’s social media activity to be targeting Tina Snow with “clear messages” sent through subliminal tweets was in clear violation and settled on $350K..

Judge David Herriford heard nearly an hour of argument about Lanez's tweets and said some "seem to be clear messages" to Megan. He added new condition to Lanez's release that he's "not to mention the complaining witness in this case in any social media." Trial date set for 9/14. — Nancy Dillon (@Nancy__Dillon) April 5, 2022

The tweet that caused Lanez the most damage in court was one sent February 23 where Lanez referred to Meg as “U” and spoke about how he was “fucking two best friends.”

“Good D*ick had me fucking 2 best friends … and I got caught … that’s what I apologized for … it’s sick how u Spun it tho,” he said.

Good D*ick had me fucking 2 best friends …. and I got caught 🤷🏾‍♂️ … that’s what I apologized 4 . … it’s sick how u Spun it tho … — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) February 23, 2022

The case will resume on September 14.