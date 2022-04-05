According to a recent report from Rolling Stone, Tory Lanez was detained in a Los Angeles courtroom for violating a no contact order in Megan Thee Stallion’s felony assault case and will not be released until posting the $350K bail handed down by the judge.
Rolling Stone‘s Nancy Dillon reported that Lanez left the courtroom in handcuffs and was detained until he posts his new bail requirements. The judge added that Lanez could not refer to Thee Stallion in any way on social media until the case was over.
Even though the prosecutors suggested that his baile be set at a whopping $5 million, Judge David Herriford found the singer’s social media activity to be targeting Tina Snow with “clear messages” sent through subliminal tweets was in clear violation and settled on $350K..
The tweet that caused Lanez the most damage in court was one sent February 23 where Lanez referred to Meg as “U” and spoke about how he was “fucking two best friends.”
“Good D*ick had me fucking 2 best friends … and I got caught … that’s what I apologized for … it’s sick how u Spun it tho,” he said.
The case will resume on September 14.