[WATCH] New Video Of 11-Year-old Prince on the News in Minneapolis

A local news station in Minneapolis revealed archival footage of 11-year-old Prince Rogers Nelson speaking out in favor of a teacher strike in 1970.

“I think they should get some more money, ’cause they be working extra hours for us, and all that stuff,” the future superstar tells a reporter, smiling, while surrounded by friends in the April 1970 clip aired by WCCO.

The youngster — who was born Prince Rogers Nelson — was recognized by the CBS affiliate’s production manager, Matt Liddy, who watched the 13-minute video, which was restored for a piece on a teachers’ strike in March.

“I grew up in Minneapolis, so all I cared about was looking at cool old buildings from the place I grew up. Did I recognize my old school? Did I recognize any landmarks?”

“I immediately just went out to the newsroom and started showing people and saying, ‘I’m not gonna tell you who I think this is, but who do you think this is?’ And every single person [said] ‘Prince,’”

“I think just seeing Prince as a young child in his neighborhood school, you know, it helps really ground him to that Minneapolis connection.

“Even if they’re momentary glimpses into what Minneapolis meant to him, what he stood up for when he lived in Minneapolis, just helps understand that symbiotic connection he had to his hometown,” he added.



