[WATCH] Selena Gomez Reveals She Is Happier SInce Staying Off the Internet For Four Years

Selena Gomez revealed she hasn’t been on the internet in four years despite being one of Instagram’s most-followed.

As we all know, anyone can go down a rabbit hole on the internet. Depending on what stage you are in during life, your mental health may or may not be affected by the glamorous, judgemental and sometimes wicked ways of the web.

While speaking to Good Morning America, Gomez said she hasn’t used the Internet and she is much happier as a result.

“I haven’t been on the Internet in four and a half years,” she said. “It has changed my life completely. I am happier, I am more present. I connect more with people. It makes me feel normal.”

Despite being one of the most followed people on Instagram, Gomez reveals that the app is not even on her phone!

“I think it’s just become really unhealthy,” Gomez said previously on Live With Kelly & Ryan in 2019. “To spend time fixating on all these comments and letting this stuff in, it was affecting me. It would make me depressed. It would make me feel not good about myself, and look at my body differently.”

The actress has been very vocal about her struggles with her mental health and bipolar disorder, the Internet is just one step she’s taking to ensure she is on her road to happier living.

Could you live without the internet?