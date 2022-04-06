Did you notice something strange uploaded to your favorite artist’s YouTube pages? Stars like Drake and Eminem were victims of a YouTube hack.

Additional artists impacted Tuesday morning were Lil Nas X, Kanye West, The Weekend, and Travis Scott. According to the New York Post, weird videos were added to each artist’s page but were removed. The Daily Mail notes a video featuring Justin Bieber was stated to have featured contributions from Will Smith and Chris Rock. The song was titled “Free Paco Sanz.” Sanz is a Spanish criminal who defrauded thousands of people by stating he was dying.

You can catch the video below.

