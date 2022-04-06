Future hinted he would be dropping new music in January when he linked in the lab with Metro Boomin’. Now it’s safe to say fans can expect an album later this month from Pluto.

Future got the news from Scooter that an album could come in April. The FBG President then took it to Twitter and shared it with his followers.

Scooter said drop album this month 🤔 — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) April 5, 2022

In February, Future dropped a single called “Worst Day,” on which he says, “Valentine’s Day the worst day.” Last weekend, Future jumped on Gunna’s “Pushin’ P,” followed by a performance on Saturday Night Live. He also joined forces with Lil Durk “Petty Too.”

It’s still no certainty on an actual release date. Pluto told us to be prepared in a subsequent tweet.