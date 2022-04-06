J. Cole and his Dreamville team successfully launched their second Dreamville Festival in Raleigh this past weekend, welcoming 80,000 people from all over the world and generating a multi-million dollar economic impact for the state.

Dreamville Festival, the brand’s flagship music festival property, was successfully relaunched after a three-year hiatus, growing to become the largest music festival in the state of North Carolina and expanding to two days at the historic Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh. This year’s event brought together local residents and visitors alike to enjoy outstanding music performances while visiting the historic Dorothea Dix Park, with a continuous emphasis on community, diversity, and inclusivity.

More than 60% of attendees had attended the festival in the previous year. This year’s attendees came from all 50 U.S. states, as well as Washington, D.C., and 14 overseas nations, demonstrating the global reach of the Dreamville brand.

Fans of all ages were treated to performances from some of today’s most sought-after music acts at Dreamville, which mixed stadium headliners with intriguing up-and-comers. J. Cole, the festival’s originator, crafted the lineup and the festival experience once again, with his headlining performance providing a genuinely unforgettable experience for fans who had been waiting for the festival’s return.

“Our Dreamville team is not only grateful for our incredible fans across the world who traveled to attend or livestreamed online, but also to the greater Raleigh community for welcoming our festival back with open arms. After being forced to sit out the last three years and now seeing all of the overwhelmingly positive feedback from this past weekend, we couldn’t be more excited about the future of the fest. See you next spring for Year 3,” said Dreamville Partner and Festival President Adam Roy.

The festival continued to provide an opportunity for J. Cole to give back to his home state, which has influenced him to become the successful and innovative musician he is today, as well as a cultural and economic impact that lasts long after the festival ends each spring. Attendees had access to a range of family-friendly activities and local vendors, nearly all of whom were based in Raleigh or the larger Triangle area, and the overall number of vendors was more than doubled from the previous year.

Guests could also enjoy site-wide art pieces selected by local arts nonprofit Artsplosure, a big Nonprofit and Community Organization Row dedicated to raising awareness for numerous local charity programs, and the launch of a sky-high Ferris wheel affording unsurpassed views of the city.

You can see images from the festival below.