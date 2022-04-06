Melody Ehsani, a designer and Creative Director for Foot Locker’s Women’s business, is debuting her new collection, Everything You Think Is True, exclusively at Foot Locker.

Following the success of his Vibrate Higher Foot Locker series, Ehsani is back with a new collection based on the mantra “energy cannot be created or destroyed, only transmitted or transformed.” Everything You Think Is True contains products that blend elements of energy and nature, such as butterflies and earth tones, resulting in a stylish collection that you’ll grab for this spring and beyond.

Included in the new collection is the ME Transformation Fleece Crew ($60) + Short ($45) – Engineered from luxe fleece, this flattering crewneck and short set is a complete style metamorphosis. Signifying transformation, butterflies also unveil nature’s unparalleled beauty. Also in the collection is the ME Fleece Boxer Short ($40) – Boxer brief inspired, these shorts provide comfort and style with a flattering fit. Pair it with your Melody Ehsani Stripe Half Zip Pullover to create a sweet set. Available in Aqua Foam and Puddy Pink.

You can see images of the collection below. Retailing for $35-$60, the collection will launch exclusively on FootLocker.com on April 9 at 10:00 AM ET.