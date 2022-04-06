If you’re not familiar with Rob49, he’s giving Hip-Hop a firm introduction when he drops his project this Friday. On April 5, the New Orleans artist announced that he’s dropping a new body of work, Welcome To Vulture Island, this Friday. Rob49 also revealed he’s dropping the tracklist for the project on Wednesday.

Welcome To Vulture Island! FRIDAY 🦅 pic.twitter.com/lbCELDAyZj — KRAZYMAN (@rob49up) April 5, 2022

Rob49 is arguably the hottest rising rapper in the game right now. He already locked in a monstrous track with Lil Baby “Vulture Island 2” and has linked with some big names in the game. Rob’s resume includes features with Icewear Vezzo earlier this year for “Counterfeit” before teaming up with Doe Boy on “I’m In Her.”

With only about a year into his professional rap career, Rob49 is taking the game by storm. Back in 2012, the New Orleans native dropped “Vulture Island,” and his buzz has been growing since then. On Friday, we will have a warm Welcome To Vulture Island.

