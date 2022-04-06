SZA Says She Finished Her Album and Gives More Details Following Grammy Win

Fresh off a GRAMMY win for Best Pop Duo/Performance alongside Doja Cat for “Kiss Me More,” SZA has announced her album is complete.

In a post-Grammy press conference, the ctrl Queen revealed the album is on the way.

“I just finished it up in Hawaii,” SZA said. “And it’s coming soon! I think it’s my most unisex album. I think it’s for everyone.”

At the top of the year, SZA followed up her single, “I Hate U,” with the official video, bringing in Lakeith Stanfield. In the video, Stanfield is in a heated conversation on the phone, giving his best Tom Brady impression and chucking the phone into the ocean.

“I Hate U” broke the record for the most-streamed R&B song by a female artist on Apple Music. “I Hate U” was featured as the cover of Apple Music’s R&B Now playlist, which also featured her last two singles, “Hit Different” and “Good Days.” “I Hate U” currently appears on Apple Music’s Top Songs chart in 102 countries and peaked at #1 on the Daily Top 100 chart globally and in 10 countries (United States, Anguilla, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Dominica, Guinea-Bissau, Papua New Guinea, and Trinidad and Tobago).