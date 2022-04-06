DC rap mainstay Goonew was shot and killed a few weeks ago, but over the weekend, the 24-year-old late rapper’s body was propped up on stage at a DC nightclub for a memorial service, much to the disgust of some critics and attendees.

Complete with an iced-out watch, hoodie and crow, Goonew’s embalmed body was on display at Bliss Nightclub, with many calling the viewing disrespectful, while others say that this is the way Goonew, whose real name is Markelle Marrow, to go out.

The nightclub apologized, saying that they were aware of the memorial service, but had no idea that an actual corpse would be on the stage.

