[WATCH] Warren G Speaks On Being Pressed By Suge Knight For Telling Snoop Not To Sign Death Row Contract

West Coast/G-Funk legend Warren G sat down with Talib Kweli for his ‘Peoples Party’ podcast, where the production pioneer talked about being affiliated with Death Row Records, but not actually signing to the label.

Warren explained how things got heated when Suge found out that Warren warned the label’s premiere artist Snoop Dogg not to sign the Death Row contract without getting it reviewed by an attorney.

He said, “I told Snoop ‘No, don’t sign that. You don’t know what you’re signing. You gotta get a lawyer to look at that stuff.’ And I was a young buck saying this!”

Warren said when Suge came for him, “He was like, ‘Aye, blood! Where Warren G at?!’ And I was like, ‘Sh*t, what’s up?’ He said, ‘Aye, blood. You told them not to sign that contract?!’ I took off! But the only way you could get down was the elevator, so I’m at the elevator like [hurriedly pressing the button]. He grabbed me and pushed me up against the wall and was like, ‘You told them not to sign that contract, blood?!'”

