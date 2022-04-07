August Alsina is trying to bring back the entanglement talk. The singer and ex-bae of Jada Pinkett Smith has released a new single titled “Shake the World,” and he made sure to weave in “tangled up” in one of the verses.

“’Cause goddamn it, that’s right

I shake the world I heard it’s some s–t that’s bound

To go down when you got

A billion dollars on the elevator

Well, of course some s–t was bound to go down

When you tangled up with the world’s favorite”

“Tangled up” references the infamous entanglement moment, which Pinkett Smith called her romance with Alsina.

Following Chris Rock being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars, August Alsina hit Instagram with a special message. The R&B singer shared a selfie with the message of choosing peace.

“choose peace, trusting that life’s intricate puzzle peices are all forming together for the greater good and mastering of the seasonally sometime chaotic nature of your lifes art piece that’s being formed and painted by birthing life to your internal masterpiece, grown through external chaos-metamorphosing alchemy, dark turned 2 light and beauty within, Then turned Master.”