Floyd “Money” Mayweather (50-0) picks up another bag as he continues his exhibition boxing run – this time, he will be fighting in the United Arab Emirates.

TMZ broke the news that the 45-year-old undefeated Hall of Famer has signed a deal to participate in his third exhibition bout, to be called “The Global Titans Fight Series,” against the undefeated boxer Don “Dangerous” Moore (18-0-1) in an eight-round match on top of a literal helipad above the Burj Al Hotel in Dubai on May 14. Mayweather originally announced plans for the fight last December after meeting with promoters.

45-year-old Floyd Mayweather is returning to the boxing ring May 14 for an 8-round exhibition fight on a helipad in Dubai! https://t.co/lMq5jJZhKs — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) April 7, 2022

Moore and Mayweather are familiar with one another as Moore trained with Mayweather’s late-Uncle and former coach, Roger Mayweather. Moore and Mayweather sparred together in 2015 to get Mayweather for his bout against Andre Berto. Mayweather beat Berto that September via the decision to secure his 49th victory. You may check out the clip of Mayweather and Moore’s 2015 spar below.

Before the upcoming exhibition, Mayweather boxed two previous opponents, including kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa and YouTuber star Logan Paul last June. The last time Mayweather fought professionally was in 2017, when he defeated MMA star Conor McGregor by TKO.

Mayweather says the attendance will be exclusive, calling the latest exhibition a “limited edition boxing showcase,” Mayweather says the attendance will be exclusive. “It’s going to be a very special crowd, not too many people,” he said. “So if you get the chance to come here, you must know, you’re very, very special for this event.”

The Global Titans Fight Series will be co-presented by FrontRow and ROQU and, of course, in conjunction with Floyd’s Mayweather Promotions. The undercard will include marquee names in MMA legend-turned-boxer Anderson “The Spider” Silva and Mayweather protege and former Light Heavyweight champion boxer Badou Jack (25-3-3). Silva, 46, will be facing Brazilian star, Bruno Machado.

No official word of Mayweather’s purse and full undercard at press time.

In related news, Mayweather has joined the metaverse with his own NFT project, titled Mayweverse. “Mr. I don’t lose at nothing, is back and if you in the NFT world and you betting on me, you will never lose,” he said. “Ladies and gentlemen, follow me. As you can see, we like to call this the great room, coz I’m great. Let’s go in here, that beautiful masterpiece right there, soon that’s gonna be an NFT. But what I need you to do right now, go get Mayweverse. That’s my new NFT, I’ve been working on that for months and I just dropped right now, go get it.”

See the latest addition to the Mayweverse NFT collection below.