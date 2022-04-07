Jack Harlow set a date for May 6 as he revealed the cover art for his sophomore album Come Home the Kids Miss You. In front of a white backdrop, the simple cover art shows a humbled Harlow sitting on a black stool, wearing all black, with a microphone stand on his side.

Come Home The Kids Miss You



May 6th pic.twitter.com/DftfWqFqHT — Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) April 6, 2022

Jack Harlow has really been putting in the leg work on his forthcoming album Come Home the Kids Miss You. When I say leg work, I mean that literately. The Louisville native is fresh off his Grammy performance, he’s been doing choreography lately, and somehow amid the hype, his song, “First Class,” which officially comes out on Friday, is already viral on TikTok.

Harlow sampled Fergie’s 2006 hit “Glamorous,” and people loved it. The way it quickly circulated indicates that.

“First Class” is the second single Harlow dropped that will be on the album. He previously dropped “Nail Tech.”

From its looks, Jack Harlow is locked in and ready to go. Since entering the game, the “What’s Poppin” rapper from Kentucky has been very popular. His prowess as a lyricist has already put him in an elite class of rappers in this new age of Hip-Hop.