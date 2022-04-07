Sometimes all you have to do to win the woman of your dreams is be her peace. Kim Kardashian spoke with ABC journalist Robin Roberts about her forthcoming family show on Hulu, The Kardashians.

While chatting with Roberts, Kim dived into her new romance with Pete Davidson, citing the affair is real, and she planned to spend a lot of time with the comedian.

“I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan on spending a lot of my time with them,” Kardashian said. “Obviously, I want to take my time, but I’m very happy and very content. And, it’s such a good feeling to be at peace.”

While he hasn’t verbally attacked him recently, Kanye West has not been favorable of his ex-wife’s new relationship. As recent as early March, YE aimed Pete Davidson with an animated version of the rapper attacking an animated version of the comedian.