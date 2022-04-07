Latto’s “Big Energy” continues to climb up the Billboard charts as the track now sits at No.3 on the Billboards.

This is Latto’s first Hot 100 top 10, as “Big Energy” climbed eight spots from 11-3. She took it to Twitter to express enormous gratitude for the success of her record.

Thank you God!! Thanks jackpots thanks lambs and last but definitely not least thank you Mariah!!! 🦋🎰 keep streaming! And This was without a full tracking week! Wtf!!!!! https://t.co/UUkcnTYywM — BIG LATTO 🎰 (@Latto) April 4, 2022

“Big Energy” dropped in 2021 and debuted at No.15 on the Billboards, but on Mar. 27, when she dropped the remix with Mariah Carey and Dj Khaled, the energy got bigger for the Clayton County native.

The song also jumped 5-2 on Digital Song Sales (12,900, up 146%) and 7-6 on Radio Songs (52.7 million, up 8%) and debuts at No. 14 on Streaming Songs (9.5 million, up 36%), as it triples up with the Hot 100’s top Airplay, Sales and Streaming Gainer awards.

This success of Latto’s “Big Energy” is currently on a historic pace. It’s the first song to sweep all three honors in a single week since Adele’s “Easy on Me,” following its first full week of tracking, atop the Oct. 30, 2021, chart.) It’s also the first female rap song to enter the Billboard top 5 since “Up” by Cardi B.

The Georgia female hot spitter was elated and tweeted with”Big Energy.”

The fact Big Energy debuted on the bubbling under chart and is now top 3 on hot 100 is wildddddd — BIG LATTO 🎰 (@Latto) April 5, 2022

This accomplishment is just a milestone for Latto. She’s happy with being at No.3, but she’s far from satisfied. As celebratory as she was, she didn’t lose sight of the bigger picture, and she urged her fan base to keep supporting her as she pushed for No.1.

Im just so happy to be top 3 rn!!!! Lol but yes We can still go #1 next week lambs and jackpots don’t give up!! 🦋🦋🎰🎰 https://t.co/CclQTCnmRJ — BIG LATTO 🎰 (@Latto) April 4, 2022

“Big Energy” is the lead single from the release of her second LP, 777. The project dropped on Mar. 25 and features 21 Savage, Lil Durk, Nardo Wick, Kodak Black, Lil Wayne, and Childish Gambino.

Wayne and Gambino are featured on Latto’s “Sunshine,” also charted on Billboard’s Bubbling Under chart at No. 25.