Lil Durk’s poignant ballad “What Happened To Virgil” ft. Gunna is having a massive moment on TikTok, fresh off the release of his Billboard 200 chart-topping album 7220.

The song is tearing at the emotions of TikTok fans, with over 34.7K creations, since the title refers to the passing of prominent fashion designer and entrepreneur Virgil Abloh. “Oh my God, what happened to Virgil?” is a popular lyric from the song that has inspired both sorrowful and lighthearted responses from folks who reflect on Virgil’s death, can’t believe their former classmates are having children, and wonder why their buddies can’t contain their drinking.

On their respective accounts, Lil Durk and Gunna have been interacting with the sound, with Durk promising to release the song’s video after the sound reaches 10,000 creations.

Advertisement