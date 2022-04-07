With his new single “Neck & Wrist” featuring JAY-Z dominating social media, Pusha T has announced the title for his forthcoming album. The new album will be titled It’s Almost Dry. It will be King Push’s fourth solo studio album.

Pusha also announces the It’s Almost Dry Tour, which will go off on May 29th in Seattle, Washington. The tour’s first leg concludes on June 23 in Philadelphia. The It’s Almost Dry Tour tickets go on sale this Friday. Visit kingpush.com/tour for additional information.

The tour will touch Chicago, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Boston, and more for the first run. You can see the tour dates below.

