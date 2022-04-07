Report: The Academy Pushes Up Meeting to Discuss Will Smith’s Punishment to Friday

Will Smith will soon know his fate after his shocking slap at Chris Rock at this year’s Oscars. According to Variety, The Academy Board of Governors will meet this Friday, April 8, to come to a conclusion on punishment for the King Richard star.

The meeting was originally set for April 18, but a letter called for an early session.

“I am calling a board meeting for this Friday morning, April 8, at 9:00 a.m. PT, rather than the previously scheduled April 18 meeting, to address possible sanctions for Will Smith in response to his actions during the Oscars broadcast on March 27,” the letter from Academy president David Rubin reads.

“Following Mr. Smith’s resignation of his Academy membership on Friday, April 1, suspension or expulsion are no longer a possibility, and the legally prescribed timetable no longer applies. It is in the best interest of all involved for this to be handled in a timely fashion.”

