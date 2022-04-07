Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed as the 116th Supreme Court justice of the United States making her the first Back woman elevated to the Supreme Court. Jackson will become the sixth woman justice ever and for the first time, the four women justices will be serving together, including Amy Coney Barrett, Elena Kagan, and Sonia Santamayor. Judge Jackson, 51 years old, fulfilled a pledge made by President Biden at a pivotal moment in his 2020 Democratic presidential race. Judge Jackson’s nomination, overcomes intense Republican opposition, the Senate voted 53 to 47 to confirm, with three republicans-Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, and Mitt Romney joining fellow Democrats. During the March confirmation hearings, Jackson said she would bring to the Supreme Court her life experiences and perspectives including her time as a judge, a court-appointed lawyer for criminal defendants who could not afford an attorney, a member of a federal commission on criminal sentencing and “being a Black woman, lucky inheritor of the civil rights dream.” Congratulations Justice Brown.

In a historic move, the Senate has confirmed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court. Watch the moment Democrats gave a standing ovation while some GOP members walked out of the chamber. pic.twitter.com/gkUd2dHpL7 — CNN (@CNN) April 7, 2022