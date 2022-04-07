A couple of dreadheaded backpackers made stuttering rhymes chic when Krayz Drayz and Skoob came together and dropped their Dead Serious album April 7, 1992.

Released on the East/West imprint and recorded in both the famed Firehouse Studios in Brooklyn and North Shore Soundworks in Long Island, Dead Serious became a platinum selling album in just two years, revering it as one of the most influential LPs of the “Golden Era”.

The hit singles “They Want Efx” and “Mic Checka” were both forces to be reckoned with on the Billboard charts, while the virtually production of Chris Charity and Derek Lynch aka “Solid Scheme” ensured the consistent output of quality music for Das EFX until Charity’s untimely passing in 2000.

The Brooklyn, NY/Teaneck, NJ duo met in college at Virginia State University and became a part of EPMD‘s “Hit Squad” collective in just two years after their initial meeting with EPMD and never looked back. Salute to Drayz, Skoob, and the entire former Hit Squad family for bringing us such an historic classic.