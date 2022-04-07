Today, 15-time GRAMMY® Award-winning artist and worldwide-celebrated music icon Alicia Keys debuts “City of Gods Part II,” a reimagined version of her epic collaboration with Fivio Foreign and Kanye West, “City of Gods,” released earlier this year. “City of Gods Part II” is available everywhere now. The accompanying music video made its global broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, BET Soul and BET Her, as well as on the Paramount Times Square billboards in New York City.



Featuring newly-penned verses alongside the impassioned chorus of the original track, “City of Gods Part II” offers a soulful, stripped-back piano rendition of the hit single that is quintessentially Alicia Keys. Alicia transforms “City of Gods” in an iconic new way that encapsulates the emotions brought forth throughout the original version, remaining a heartfelt ode to the city of New York.



To celebrate the release of “City of Gods Part II,” Alicia appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show today for the debut television performance of the track.



This summer, Alicia will head out on her “ALICIA THE WORLD TOUR” starting in June in the UK and August in the US. For tickets and more information, please visit: https://www.aliciakeys.com/shows/tour.