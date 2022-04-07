Former President Barack Obama returned to the White House for the first time since leaving office in 2017 and received a welcoming ovation.

Obama was received by White House friends and guests after he discussed his Affordable Care Act at Biden’s health care event on Tuesday. Video surfaced on Twitter showing Obama surrounded by guests while Biden stands nearby. Vice President Kamala Harris introduced Obama to guests while Biden looked on.

“This is so sad,” the Republican National Committee captioned a video on Twitter.

“Literally no one wants to talk to Joe Biden,” the RNC captioned another short video clip that shows the president shrugging and glancing around the room as if searching for someone.

The two videos garnered thousands of comments. Many of the commenters expressed sadness for the current president.

In response to the viral video, Obama took to Twitter to praise his former vice president.

“Always great catching up with @POTUS. Thanks for all you’re doing to help even more Americans get access to quality, affordable health care,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

This is so sadpic.twitter.com/pb959HYIQy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 5, 2022