Fivio Foreign has released a documentary detailing his preparation and process leading up to the release of his debut album B.I.B.L.E, which was executive produced by Ye. The never-before-seen clip shows the rapper surrounded by his family, friends, other musicians, and industry leaders. The documentary is available below.

Fivio Foreign has announced his first-ever headlining tour, just days after revealing his debut album, which will be released on Friday, April 8th. The Fivio Foreign Tour takes off on May 6th in Salt Lake City before going to the West Coast for a highly anticipated hometown event at Irving Plaza. Fans can look forward to seeing B.I.B.L.E singles live for the first time.



“I’ve never been on tour, so this is mad exciting for me. I’m excited to go to places I’ve never been and see the reaction from my fans in real life,” Fivio Foreign said of the tour.

You can see the dates below and buy your tickets here.

Advertisement

Fivio Foreign: The Fivio Foreign Tour

May 6th – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex (The Grand)

May 8th – Denver, CO – Cervantes

May 10th – Chicago, IL – Avondale Music Hall

May 11th – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall

May 13th – Syracuse, NY – Westcott Theater

May 14th – Boston, MA – Big Night Live

May 17th – Philadelphia, PA – TLA

May 18th – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

May 20th – Rochester, NY – Water Street Music Hall

May 22nd – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

May 23rd – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

May 25th – Atlanta, GA – Believe Music Hall

May 27th – Houston, TX – House of Blues

May 29th – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

June 1st – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre

June 3rd – San Francisco, CA – Regency Ballroom

June 4th – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

June 6th – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory