Rowdy Rebel paid a visit to Funk Flex at Hot 97. During his time with the legendary DJ, Rebel delivered a freestyle to JAY-Z’s “You, Me, Him and Her.” Tap in below.

Just yesterday, Rowdy Rebel was loud and clear to DJ Akademiks about his friend Tekashi 6ix9ine. Appearing on the Off The Record podcast, Rebel blasted the rainbow-haired rapper, claiming he knew that he would rat on his GS9 gang members and associates.

The conversation started after Ak would point out how the NYC rap fan was stalled for a while. Rebel flipped it on the controversial host and called him out for aligning with 6ix9ine. Rebel would then lay into 6ix9ine for telling on the stand.

“That pussy had a great run, son,” said Rowdy. “I seen the toughest niggas fold under pressure in that room. He wasn’t even half as tough.”

Ak wanted Rebel to provide more details which Rebel had no problem with, “He was never outside! He ain’t have no morals.”

He added, “Niggas was posting shit saying he was gonna tell. Stop playin’ with me. Niggas thought he was gonna fucking rat like some fucking pussies.”

You can tap into it all below.