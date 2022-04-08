Chris Brown Teases Forthcoming Album: “It Take a Different Type of Love Mixed Wit Heartbreak for Some of These Songs”

Chris Brown has a new single out in “WE (Warm Embrace)” and he also has his new album loaded. Getting fans excited for what’s to come, Breezy hit Instagram with a message.

“NOT GON LIE… It take a different type of LOVE mixed wit heartbreak for some of these songs on my album,” Brown wrote online. “So ahead of time…. THANK YOU [praying hands emoji].” The post comes at the same time as Brown’s friend Tory Lanez boasted about the forthcoming project, as well.”

Chris Brown giving some insight on what fans can expect from his album!! Roommates, are you looking forward to it? pic.twitter.com/BWSLMt2zuJ — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) April 7, 2022

Before the latest single, Chris Brown dropped “Iffy.” The “Iffy” video is directed by Joseph Kahn and takes Chris Brown to Los Angeles as the getaway driver for a funt rack that is equipped for dancing, which you know Breezy gets into. The video brings a Brown dancing sequence on top of muscle cars as they speed down the highway. The video, which doubles as a heist action film, brings Chris Brown in some fighting dance sequences.

