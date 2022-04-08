Coi Leray has officially released her debut album Trendsetter. The new release follows the “Blick Blick!” single featuring Nicki Minaj.

The Trendsetter album features A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Polo G, Lil Durk, Chief Keef, G Herbo, Pooh Shiesty, and more. Ahead of the album’s release, Leray had a special message for Hip-Hop.

“I just want to finally let y’all bxtchs know, ain’t nobody fw me in that booth,” Leray wrote on Instagram. “This will be one of the biggest female artist albums in the world and I put my life on it. t’s not a race, it’s a Trendsetter Marathon.”

You can tap into the new album below.