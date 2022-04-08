It’s Future season! Pluto plans on taking over the summer as he’s gearing up to drop a new album. Future told us earlier this week that Scooter said it was time for an album, and Future is reassuring fans.

Yesterday the Atlanta rap megastar sent out tweets that fully confirmed he’s in album mode. Even though he didn’t give a name and release date for the album, he did drop a few names of artists who will be on the album. The Freeband Gang President already confirmed features from that Kanye West and BabyFace Ray.

ALBUM TITLE AND DATE TBA SOON — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) April 7, 2022

YE on my album fasho — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) April 8, 2022

BABYFACE RAY on my album — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) April 8, 2022

Future and Ye got close back in 2014 when they collaborated on “I Won.” Since then, their relationship has blossomed. Kanye came out as a special guest during the Atlanta native’s Rolling Loud California set in December. Not to mention, Ye recruited Hendrix to executive produce his latest album DONDA 2.

Just recently, Future and Kanye were seen shooting a video. Pluto posted the footage on his Instagram story and stated that Kanye West killed what song they were on. Future said, “.. YE SPAZZED ON DIS SH*T.”

The last time we got an entire body of work from Future came in 2020 when he dropped High Off Life. That album featured Drake, Travis Scott, Young Thug, and more appearances. The project earned Pluto his seventh consecutive solo No. 1 after earning 153,000 album-equivalent units in its first week.