Kid Capri Returns With New Video for “Wide Awake”

Kid Capri Returns With New Video for “Wide Awake”

Kid Capri, the legendary DJ producer and rapper, releases the visual for the tune “Wide Awake” from his critically praised album, THE LOVE, just days after making an appearance on Drink Champs.

Kid Capri released his third studio album, THE LOVE, on February 7. Kid Capri wrote, produced, and performed all 19 songs on the album, which includes the current single, “Slap Key”, which was released in October 2021. Today, Kid Capri releases “Uptown,” featuring his daughter, emerging R&B artist Vina Love available today.

Kid Capri, who hosts Kid Capri’s Block Party on Sirius XM-Fly, recently appeared on Verzuz, the webcast series founded by multiple Grammy Award-winning producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, alongside Big Daddy Kane. Vina Love is dropping highly anticipated single and video, “Options” February 2022.

Advertisement

You can hear the “Uptown” single below.