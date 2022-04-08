Muni Long Reveals a Jealous Boyfriend is Why She Missed the Chance to Collaborate with Drake in 2008

The Drake feature is one of the most coveted things in music. When Drake hops on a track, it normally skyrockets to the top of charts and in the ears of fans. Rising star Muni Long reveals she passed on it, but because of a jealous boyfriend.

“That on[e] time in 2008 I missed out on a Drake feature because my bf at the time found out he was pulling up to the studio and flew into a jealous rage,” Long wrote Tik Tok. “So I checked out and quit responding to his texts.”

Hopefully, Drake and Muni Long can get it right in 2022 or beyond.

Despite missing out on 2008 Drake, Muni Long found success and her “Hrs and Hrs” single has officially gone gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), officially selling 500,000 equivalent units. According to Rated RnB, the single is Long’s first RIAA certification. The single was found on her Public Displays of Affection EP.

Muni Long’s “Hrs and Hrs” is now available on Amazon Music in a brand-new Amazon Original version. The multi-hyphenate singer/songwriter performs the song with a full backing band in the new, redesigned version of the tune. Amazon posted a never-before-seen video of Muni Long and her band performing the new version of the song on a downtown LA rooftop to commemorate the track’s release.