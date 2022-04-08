[WATCH] BIA is Joined by J. Cole for New Single and Video “London”

“London,” BIA’s new braggadocious track featuring Grammy-winning rap icon J Cole, is released today on Epic Records. The new tune is heavily influenced by U.K. drill and injected with BIA’s own attitude.

The music video for the song is set in a gloomy London, but the Boston-bred singer’s star power shines through (as does her drip) the gloom.

With Instagram-ready views from the United Kingdom capital, the vibrant visual equally embraces all things British. BIA spends the day shopping at the most opulent stores and then parades down the sidewalk at night, Cruella de Vil-style, flanked by two dalmatians. After that, the multi-talented artist arranges a tea party before sailing with Cole down the Thames.

You can see it all below.